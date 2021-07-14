STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 45,025 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

