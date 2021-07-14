Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

SMMT opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.62. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.