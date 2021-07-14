SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Given a C$15.35 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 target price on SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE SOY opened at C$14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$5.96 and a 1-year high of C$21.63.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,043,369.30. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at C$669,483.78. Insiders have sold 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600 over the last three months.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.