Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller Purchases 20,000 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,309.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLGG stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 78,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.