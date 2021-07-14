Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Director Acquires $97,050.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00.

NYSE:SUP opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.86.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.16 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

