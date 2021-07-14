SVB Leerink Reiterates Outperform Rating for Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.65 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

