Swarm City Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Swarm City has a market cap of $363,060.57 and $5.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

