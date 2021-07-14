Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Up 197.4% in June

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the June 15th total of 507,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYKE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

