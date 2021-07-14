Sylo Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $178,594.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Sylo

SYLO is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

