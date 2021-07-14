Symmetry Peak Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Shake Shack makes up about 0.8% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,426. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

