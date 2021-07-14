Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY remained flat at $$35.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,574. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

