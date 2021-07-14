Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Sells $58,449.73 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $134.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

