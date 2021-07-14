Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $123.05 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $642.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

