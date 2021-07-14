Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $13.44

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $13.99. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 66 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

