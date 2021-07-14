Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.
Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
