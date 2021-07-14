Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $542.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 124,562 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

