TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) CEO Bryce Maddock Sells 1,574,094 Shares

TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) CEO Bryce Maddock sold 1,574,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $34,220,803.56.

NYSE:TASK opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Get TaskUs alerts:

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.