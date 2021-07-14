TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) CEO Bryce Maddock Sells 1,574,094 Shares

TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) CEO Bryce Maddock sold 1,574,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $34,220,803.56.
NYSE:TASK opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $35.63.
About TaskUs
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.