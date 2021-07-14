TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $2,144,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

