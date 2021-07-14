TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 36,305 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $33,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

VALE stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

