TD Asset Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

