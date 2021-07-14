TD Asset Management Inc. Has $695,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $129,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,372,000 after acquiring an additional 125,169 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

