TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $699,000 in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

