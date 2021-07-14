TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $781,000 Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.