TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,400 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

