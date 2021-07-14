TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $725,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.