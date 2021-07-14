Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $927.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.