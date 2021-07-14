Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT Set at $2.76 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) received a $2.76 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

TELDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.