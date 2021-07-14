Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

TENB stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -151.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,078 shares of company stock worth $9,616,354. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

