Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

