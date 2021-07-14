Tether Price Hits $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $62.12 billion and approximately $46.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00154719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.80 or 1.00337059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.00936567 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,085,422,762 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

