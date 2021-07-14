Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.680-1.920 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.68-1.92 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

