The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 365,254 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.