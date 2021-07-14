The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 631.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.26% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

