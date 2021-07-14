The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

