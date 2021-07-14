The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

CG stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

