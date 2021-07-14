The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

