The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

