The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,470 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $181,560,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

