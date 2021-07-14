The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. The Crypto has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
