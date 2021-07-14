The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. The Crypto has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

