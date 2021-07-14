The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00.

EL traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.89. 50,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $322.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

