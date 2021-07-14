The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00.
EL traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.89. 50,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $322.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
