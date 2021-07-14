The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

