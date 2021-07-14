The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $377.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

