The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share.

NYSE GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.36.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

