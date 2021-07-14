The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS.

Shares of GS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $375.79. 58,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

