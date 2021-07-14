The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS.

GS stock opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.