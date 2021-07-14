The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 64,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,536,460 shares.The stock last traded at $378.16 and had previously closed at $380.50.

The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $5.82. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.01.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

