The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $541.47 million, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

