The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

