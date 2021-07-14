The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 6,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,046. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $6,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.