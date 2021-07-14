The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

