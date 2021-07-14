The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $189.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $100.40 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

